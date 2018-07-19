Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Stake Lifted by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VET. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VET stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $251.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.1741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 417.65%.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

