Verify Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Verify token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, YoBit, Token Store and COSS. Verify has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $19,321.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verify has traded up 142.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004060 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00477236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00172813 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022380 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verify Token Profile

Verify launched on December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verify is verify.as

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, COSS and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

