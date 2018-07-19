Veeva Systems (VEEV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems outperformed the industry in the past six months. Growing demand for cloud-based applications like Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData has provided Veeva Systems with a competitive edge in the MedTech industry. Solid Subscription revenues have been a growth catalyst as well. Further, in a bid to replace the simple custom-made data warehouses with a unique industry-specific data model, Veeva Systems recently introduced a model of commercial data warehouse for Life Sciences — Veeva Nitro. The company further launched Vault Training, a cloud-based application across life sciences organizations. On the flip side, high expenses on the operational side are also causing a drag on the company’s margins, partially offsetting its revenues. Furthermore, intense competition and a saturating life sciences market are key concerns. Volatility in foreign currency exchange rate is a concern. “

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Veeva Systems opened at $83.61 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.92 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 876 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $71,236.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,641 shares of company stock worth $12,097,498. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,790 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $22,161,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $17,732,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 751,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 162,952 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $84,831,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.