Veeva Systems (VEEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems outperformed the industry in the past six months. Growing demand for cloud-based applications like Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData has provided Veeva Systems with a competitive edge in the MedTech industry. Solid Subscription revenues have been a growth catalyst as well. Further, in a bid to replace the simple custom-made data warehouses with a unique industry-specific data model, Veeva Systems recently introduced a model of commercial data warehouse for Life Sciences — Veeva Nitro. The company further launched Vault Training, a cloud-based application across life sciences organizations. On the flip side, high expenses on the operational side are also causing a drag on the company’s margins, partially offsetting its revenues. Furthermore, intense competition and a saturating life sciences market are key concerns. Volatility in foreign currency exchange rate is a concern. “

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,698. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $931,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $27,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,498 in the last three months. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,125,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after purchasing an additional 170,754 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,790 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 751,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 162,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 536,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after purchasing an additional 112,509 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.