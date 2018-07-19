Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (VSR) Director Guy Morissette Sells 500,000 Shares

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Guy Morissette sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources opened at C$0.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.12.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan project comprising 98 claims covering 5,365 hectares located to the south of Chapais. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in La Prairie, Canada.

