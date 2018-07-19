Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Position Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $160.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $131.25 and a 12 month high of $161.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.