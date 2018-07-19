Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH) Position Cut by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd accounts for 1.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 53.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd traded up $0.08, reaching $78.16, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

