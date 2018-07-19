Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Position Lowered by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 50,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $86.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.7318 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

