Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 45.7886471984973 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.38, hitting $88.89, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,105. Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

