Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Holdings Trimmed by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $84.85. 2,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,997. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $90.93.

