ValuEngine Upgrades Edap Tms (EDAP) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Edap Tms and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Edap Tms opened at $3.19 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.45. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edap Tms stock. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares during the period. Edap Tms accounts for about 0.2% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 3.51% of Edap Tms worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

