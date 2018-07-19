ValuEngine Lowers Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Sell

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

SAH opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $859.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Chairman O Bruton Smith purchased 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $321,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,476,484.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 8,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,382,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

