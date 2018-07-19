ValuEngine Downgrades eBay (EBAY) to Sell

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.74.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 50,453,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,860. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. eBay has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 86,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $3,308,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 41,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $1,762,198.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,948,573.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,558 shares of company stock worth $7,242,024. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,120,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,337 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 58,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.