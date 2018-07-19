ValuEngine Downgrades Atomera (ATOM) to Hold

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atomera in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Atomera opened at $5.59 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Atomera by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 386,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

