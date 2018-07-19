ValuEngine Downgrades Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) to Buy

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 563.98% and a negative return on equity of 60.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt J. Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,530.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,650. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 663,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

