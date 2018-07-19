Valhi (VHI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Valhi (NYSE:VHI) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valhi earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.3969807100267 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Get Valhi alerts:

VHI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 2,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,193. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.48.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 1,210.67%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.