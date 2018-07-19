Vale (VALE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last year, Vale's shares have performed in line with the industry. Persistent rise in cost or other headwinds like unfavorable exchange rates, stiff industry rivalry and environmental hazards might dent profitability in the quarters ahead. However, the company believes stronger steel production and favorable pricing will bolster its revenues, going forward. Moreover, Vale is steadily deleveraging its balance sheet by reducing debt burden via increased free cash flow generation. Also, the company remains on track to boost shareholders' value over time. “

Get Vale alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vale from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.45.

Vale opened at $13.41 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.64. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Vale had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%. sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vale by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,991,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.