V Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,016 Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 660,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter.

Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF opened at $52.21 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2213 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th.

About Oppenheimer S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

