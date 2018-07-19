US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post $134.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $135.40 million. US Ecology reported sales of $126.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $540.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $542.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $565.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $575.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.75 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Fox sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $88,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $470,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,954.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2,381.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 165,588 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.69. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

