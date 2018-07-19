Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill Sells 6,644 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $232,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,930,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,405,600.00.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $758.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Upland Software to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 163,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

