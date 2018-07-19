Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill Sells 6,644 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $232,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,930,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 18th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,405,600.00.
NASDAQ UPLD opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $758.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.
Several research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Upland Software to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 163,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
