Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill Sells 40,000 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,405,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 16th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 6,644 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $232,407.12.
Upland Software stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $37.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on UPLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
