Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill Sells 40,000 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,405,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 6,644 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $232,407.12.

Upland Software stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UPLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

