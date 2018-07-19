Unobtanium Market Capitalization Hits $30.00 Million (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $30.00 million and approximately $7,050.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $150.78 or 0.02027260 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,440.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $815.06 or 0.10958600 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00114971 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006454 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002732 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001354 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 198,956 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.