Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Holdings Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,849,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFPI. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Universal Forest Products traded down $2.23, reaching $36.17, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,568,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,846. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.90. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan E. West sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $86,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $499,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

