UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at Citigroup

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $275.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $255.42 rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a $255.42 rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.39.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $252.33. 90,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total value of $3,513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,761,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,551,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,652 shares of company stock valued at $12,247,717 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,195,939 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,555,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,477,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $853,070,000 after buying an additional 817,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $423,249,000 after buying an additional 804,091 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

