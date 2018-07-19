UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY18 guidance to $12.50-12.75 EPS.

Shares of UNH opened at $255.42 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.39.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,652 shares of company stock worth $12,247,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,480 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

