United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $112.16 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

