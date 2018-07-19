Unisys Co. (UIS) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

UIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Unisys to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other Unisys news, insider Sadany Tarek El sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $88,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Renzi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,375 shares of company stock valued at $184,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of Unisys traded down $0.10, reaching $14.00, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 648,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.50. Unisys has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $726.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

