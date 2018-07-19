Unison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,819 Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Essent Group by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,361,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,505,000 after purchasing an additional 905,609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Essent Group by 1,039.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 604,169 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Essent Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,083,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 423,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 767,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,657,000 after purchasing an additional 348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Essent Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 519,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 252,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $53.00 price target on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

Shares of Essent Group traded up $1.22, reaching $39.60, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 66,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,962. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

