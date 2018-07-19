Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,416,440 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 31,947,237 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,404,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Union Pacific opened at $141.25 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

