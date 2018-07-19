Union Bankshares (UBSH) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 18179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 15.54%.

UBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,962,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after purchasing an additional 282,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,104,000 after acquiring an additional 211,859 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 67.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,384,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,808,000 after acquiring an additional 557,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

