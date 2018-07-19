Unilever NV (EPA) (UNIA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever NV (EPA) (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of Unilever NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.49 ($60.58).

Shares of Unilever NV (EPA) opened at €43.30 ($50.94) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

