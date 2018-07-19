Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

Media headlines about Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ultra Petroleum earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0942479356183 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have commented on UPL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ultra Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Ultra Petroleum traded down $0.01, hitting $1.89, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ultra Petroleum has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $348.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ultra Petroleum had a net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $225.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. equities research analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

