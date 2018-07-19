TrovaGene (TROV) Sees Large Volume Increase

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,141,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 716,095 shares.The stock last traded at $0.76 and had previously closed at $0.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROV. Maxim Group upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TrovaGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get TrovaGene alerts:

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,861.57% and a negative return on equity of 342.47%. analysts expect that TrovaGene Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $35,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $54,238.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.