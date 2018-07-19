Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.71%.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.