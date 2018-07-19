Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Given “Buy” Rating at Stephens

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

TBK opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.71%. research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 135,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 132,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 143,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

