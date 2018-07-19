TransUnion (TRU) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $44,109.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,912.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 209,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $13,542,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,195,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,178 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransUnion opened at $75.07 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

