Traders Buy Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $236.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $132.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $103.29 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded down ($0.14) for the day and closed at $67.75

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.3536 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 258,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 94,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Investure LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. Investure LLC now owns 3,451,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,468,000 after buying an additional 1,743,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

