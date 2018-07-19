Traders Buy Amgen (AMGN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $132.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.13 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amgen had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Amgen traded down ($1.04) for the day and closed at $191.76

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.98.

The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,972. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Amgen by 12.0% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Amgen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

