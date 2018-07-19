Trade Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $114,088.00 (TIO)

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Trade Token token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004885 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Trade Token has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Trade Token has a total market cap of $32.86 million and approximately $114,088.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trade Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004078 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000507 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00480194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00171725 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024397 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Trade Token

Trade Token’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 tokens. The official website for Trade Token is trade.io . The official message board for Trade Token is medium.com/@trade.io . Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trade Token Token Trading

Trade Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trade Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trade Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trade Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trade Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.