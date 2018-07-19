Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,964,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,077,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,669,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 726,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,452,000 after purchasing an additional 621,518 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,202,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,236,000 after purchasing an additional 518,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $219,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $742,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,823.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,023 shares of company stock worth $3,152,731 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods opened at $36.46 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

