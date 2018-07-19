Townsend & Associates Inc Has $791,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after acquiring an additional 149,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF opened at $197.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.00 and a 1-year high of $197.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3164 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

