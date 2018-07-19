Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.96 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management opened at $82.66 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.