Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0491568313651 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure traded up $1.12, reaching $28.01, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 11,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,753. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $32.40.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

