Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.92

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.92 and last traded at C$10.99, with a volume of 73382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.86.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$106.19 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%.

In other news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 9,524 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$124,097.72.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

