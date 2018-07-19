Titan Machinery (TITN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Titan Machinery opened at $15.80 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 1.53. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $54,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 171,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 794.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

