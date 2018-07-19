Thrive Token (THRT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Million

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Qryptos. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $767,922.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004100 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00481416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00172583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024536 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,459,827 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Qryptos. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

