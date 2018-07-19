TheStreet Upgrades Sprague Resources (SRLP) to “B”

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sprague Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sprague Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $558.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.67. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprague Resources news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 843,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 32.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

