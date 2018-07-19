TheStreet Lowers Avianca (AVH) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avianca from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Avianca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avianca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Avianca opened at $6.69 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Avianca has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Avianca will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avianca by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 119,069 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Avianca by 129.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 468,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 264,534 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Avianca by 22.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avianca during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avianca during the first quarter worth $3,216,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers.

