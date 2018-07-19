Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Receives $26.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Thermon Group opened at $23.26 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $754.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.95. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,371,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

