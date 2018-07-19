TheCreed (TCR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, TheCreed has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One TheCreed coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TheCreed has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About TheCreed

TCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2016. TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto . The official website for TheCreed is thecreed.tech

TheCreed Coin Trading

TheCreed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheCreed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheCreed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TheCreed using one of the exchanges listed above.

